Allu Arjun appears before police in Sandhya theatre stampede case, 'cancels' hospital visit to see victim

Actor Allu Arjun on Sunday appeared before the police in Hyderabad as part of his bail conditions in the Sandhya theatre stampede case. As per news agency PTI, the actor also cancelled his visit to the hospital to see the boy who is undergoing treatment. Arjun is one of the accused in the case related to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Also Read | Sandhya Theatre Incident: Allu Arjun visits court to complete bail formalities) Allu Arjun, accused in the case related to the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his film, at Chikkadpally police station on Sunday.(PTI)

Allu Arjun appears before police

The police reported that Arjun appeared before the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chikkadapally police station on Sunday, completed the court formalities and left. Arjun, listed as accused No 11 in the case, was granted regular bail by a court on January 3. As per the court’s directives, the actor is required to appear before SHO, Chikkadpally police station every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or till the filing of the charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

Allu Arjun 'cancels' hospital visit

Additionally, the court instructed the actor not to change his residential address without prior intimation to the court till the disposal of the case. He was further asked not to leave the country without prior permission of the court. The SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station served a notice to Arjun on his proposed plan to visit the hospital (to visit the boy undergoing treatment) on Sunday, asking him to "reconsider" his decision in view of heightened public interest in this matter and to ensure minimal disruption to hospital operations and other patients.

If he still intends to visit the hospital, then the actor's management was asked to coordinate with hospital authorities and the police to plan his entry and exit in such a way that minimises inconvenience to the hospital inmates and the public, police said. The police also advised him maintaining the confidentiality of his visit to "prevent any gathering of public/media at the premises" which could disturb the peaceful environs of the hospital. The actor, however, cancelled his visit to the hospital, citing "advice" from his legal team, official sources told PTI.

What happened at Sandhya theatre

The incident took place on December 4, when a stampede-like situation erupted at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere. A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her eight-year-old son sustained injuries in the chaos and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.

Following the tragedy, a case was registered against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station. The charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s family. Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on December 14, which is set to expire on January 10.