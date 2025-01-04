Sandhya Theatre Incident: Allu Arjun visits court to complete bail formalities

Actor Allu Arjun visited Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally in Hyderabad to submit sureties after being granted regular bail by the Court on Friday in connection to the ongoing investigation into the Sandhya Theatre incident, which resulted in the death of a woman during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4, 2024. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Allu Arjun film clocks blockbuster month, inches towards ₹1200 cr) **EDS: SCREENGRAB** Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun appears at a court in theatre stampede case, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Arjun, who was granted regular bail in a case over the death of a woman in a stampede in the city during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa-2', on Saturday submitted sureties and bonds in a local court as per his bail conditions. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_04_2025_000291A)(PTI)

Allu Arjun visits court

The 'Pushpa' actor was surrounded by police personnel and media. The actor was escorted by the cops inside the court.

The actor's bail petition was heard at the Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally in Hyderabad on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Allu Arjun was granted conditional bail by a Hyderabad court in connection with the case.

Following the bail, Ashok Reddy, the actor's lawyer told reporters, "The conditions have been imposed that he (Allu Arjun) has to attend the police station. Bail has been granted...The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court granted bail."

More details

He added that the court has directed him to execute ₹50,000 with two sureties which is the legal procedure he (the actor) has to complete.

Reddy further said that a quash petition is still pending before the Telangana High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21, 2025. "We will take steps to pursue that quash petition in the High Court," he added.

The incident occurred when Allu Arjun attended the 'Pushpa 2' premiere at Sandhya Theatre and waved to the crowd from the sunroof of his car. The mass gathering quickly turned chaotic. A woman named Revathi was killed and her child Sri Tej sustained serious injuries.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested but was later granted bail.

Earlier, the child injured in the incident, identified as Sri Tej, showed signs of recovery after a long period on a ventilator. The child had reportedly responded for the first time on December 24, 2024.

Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, shared, "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us."

Allu Arjun's father and renowned film producer Allu Aravind also announced a financial aid of ₹2 crore for the family of the victim.

(With inputs from ANI)