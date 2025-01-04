Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Allu Arjun film clocks blockbuster month, inches towards 1200 cr

Pushpa 2 box office collection: The Pushpa fever refuses to slow down at the box office even a month after release. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer, which released in theatres on December 5, has already broken several records so far. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed ₹ 1190 crore mark and is inching towards the ₹ 1200 mark. Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar. (Also read: Allu Arjun granted bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case; his lawyer reveals conditions imposed by Nampally court) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2 box office collection

The report states that Pushpa 2 The Rule collected ₹ 1.25 crore on its 31st day at the box office, by 3 PM. Since it is a weekend, the collections are expected to see a rise. The overall collections now stand at ₹ 1194.75 crore.

Pushpa 2 had a massive opening weekend, collecting ₹ 725.8 crore. The film performed exceedingly well in its second week too, with a total gross of ₹ 264.8 crore. The same box office momentum was held in the third week, with a collection of ₹ 129.5 crore. Week 4 collections stood at ₹ 69.65 crore.

Even with new releases during the holiday season – with Varun Dhawan's Baby John, Unni Mukundan's Marco and Mohanlal's Barroz 3D – audiences have kept Pushpa 2 as their first priority.

More details

However, the film has also been in the limelight for other reasons. Lead star Allu Arjun courted controversy on December 4, when a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured during a stampede at the film's premiere. The actor was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. His 4-week interim bail will end on January 10. He was granted bail again by the Nampally Court on Friday.

Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and Ajay also play key roles. A sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, has been announced.