Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allu Arjun granted bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case; his lawyer reveals conditions imposed by Nampally court

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jan 03, 2025 06:55 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case by the Nampally court in Hyderabad. His lawyer reveals more.

Actor Allu Arjun was granted bail in the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case by the Nampally Court on Friday. He was booked over the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. His lawyer spoke to the press after the verdict. (Also Read: Allu Arjun granted bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case)

Allu Arjun was initially sent to a 14-day remand by the Nampally court.(PTI)
Allu Arjun was initially sent to a 14-day remand by the Nampally court.(PTI)

Allu Arjun’s bail conditions

The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge reserved the order for today after hearing arguments from Arjun’s lawyers and the police. Ashok Reddy, Arjun’s advocate, spoke to the press after the hearing and stated that the court directed the actor to furnish two sureties, each of which shall execute 50,000 bonds, according to PTI.

In a video posted by ANI, Ashok said, “Conditions have been imposed, and he has to attend the police station also. Not every day, every Sunday, but that is a normal condition for every accused. The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court considered and granted bail.”

The lawyer also told the press that the quash petition is pending in the Telangana High Court: “We’ll take steps to pursue that quash petition in the High Court. We are hopeful about the proceedings; the next hearing there is on January 21.”

The stampede case

After the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of a young boy on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Arjun was arrested by the police on December 13. The Nampally Court sent him to 14-day judicial remand, but the High Court granted him interim bail. He was released on December 14, and his 4-week interim bail will end on January 10.

Arjun has been named as accused number 11 in the case that saw the police also arrest the theatre authorities and security after filing a case under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The actor appeared via video conference before the Nampally court on December 27.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On