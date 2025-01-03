Allu Arjun granted bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case; his lawyer reveals conditions imposed by Nampally court

Actor Allu Arjun was granted bail in the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case by the Nampally Court on Friday. He was booked over the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. His lawyer spoke to the press after the verdict. (Also Read: Allu Arjun granted bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case) Allu Arjun was initially sent to a 14-day remand by the Nampally court.(PTI)

Allu Arjun’s bail conditions

The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge reserved the order for today after hearing arguments from Arjun’s lawyers and the police. Ashok Reddy, Arjun’s advocate, spoke to the press after the hearing and stated that the court directed the actor to furnish two sureties, each of which shall execute ₹50,000 bonds, according to PTI.

In a video posted by ANI, Ashok said, “Conditions have been imposed, and he has to attend the police station also. Not every day, every Sunday, but that is a normal condition for every accused. The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court considered and granted bail.”

The lawyer also told the press that the quash petition is pending in the Telangana High Court: “We’ll take steps to pursue that quash petition in the High Court. We are hopeful about the proceedings; the next hearing there is on January 21.”

The stampede case

After the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of a young boy on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Arjun was arrested by the police on December 13. The Nampally Court sent him to 14-day judicial remand, but the High Court granted him interim bail. He was released on December 14, and his 4-week interim bail will end on January 10.

Arjun has been named as accused number 11 in the case that saw the police also arrest the theatre authorities and security after filing a case under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The actor appeared via video conference before the Nampally court on December 27.