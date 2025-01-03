Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 29: Allu Arjun film to cross 1800 crore today ahead of bail hearing

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 29: Even as Allu Arjun heads to Nampally court in Hyderabad for his bail hearing on Friday in the stampede case, his recent film Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to cross the ₹1800 crore mark worldwide. The film’s team announced on Thursday that the film has collected over ₹1799 crore worldwide in four weeks. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 stampede case: National Human Rights Commission asks for detailed report in 4 weeks from Hyderabad CP) Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 29: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Rao Ramesh in a still from the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule worldwide box office

The Pushpa team announced on their social media that the film had collected over ₹1799 crore in 28 days worldwide. Sharing a new poster of Arjun as Pushpa Raj, they wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule is RULING THE INDIAN BOX OFFICE with its record breaking run. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER GROSSES 1799 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 4 weeks.” This brings the film closer to Dangal's over ₹2000 crore worldwide collection.

As per Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹69.75 crore net in four weeks taking its total to ₹1189.85 crore net in India. Despite the film nearing a month of release, it remains strong at the box office irrespective of competition. It remains to be seen if the Sankranthi releases, especially Shankar’s Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, will cause a dent in collections.

NHRC seeks action taken report

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The crowd there became unruly, resulting in the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition. The police arrested Arjun on December 13, and while the Nampally court sent him to a 14-day remand, the Telangana HC granted him interim bail.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report within four weeks from the Hyderabad police chief. NHRC has also said that the allegations in the stampede case be inquired by a senior rank police officer and sought "needful action" on it, according to PTI. It is based on a complaint by an attorney that alleges the police’s ‘lathi charge’ as the reason for causing chaos, resulting in the woman’s death.