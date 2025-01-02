Pushpa 2 stampede case: National Human Rights Commission asks for detailed report in 4 weeks from Hyderabad CP

Based on a complaint filed by an advocate called Rama Rao Immaneni at the Telangana High Court, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked for a detailed action taken report (ATR) on the Pushpa 2: The Rule stampede case at Sandhya Theatre that left a woman dead and her young son hospitalised. According to a report by IE, the NHRC has given the Telangana Commissioner of Police (CP) a 4-week deadline. (Also Read: Boney Kapoor says Allu Arjun was 'unnecessarily dragged' into Pushpa 2 stampede case: 'It was only because of the crowd') Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14 in connection to the case.(PTI)

NHRC intervenes in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Following the complaint, the NHRC took cognisance of the case on Wednesday and said, “Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to have the allegations inquired by a senior rank police officer, ensure the needful action and submit the detailed action taken report to the Commission within four weeks.”

The publication reports that the complaint Rama Rao filed alleges that it’s the lathi charge resorted by the police officials on December 4 and the lack of necessary arrangements by the police for Allu Arjun’s arrival that is the cause of Revathi’s death and her son Sri Tej’s injuries. The complaint requested that NHRC intervene and take necessary action against the police officials.

The posts of Chairman and Members are lying vacant in the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, Hyderabad. So, the NHRC directed the matter to the Hyderabad CP and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) for a detailed report.

Telangana HC bars police from arresting Pushpa 2 producers

After Pushpa 2: The Rule producers Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar and Yerneni Naveen of Mythri Movie Makers sought relief from the Telangana High Court, Justice K Sujana reportedly barred the police from arresting them. The prosecution argued that overcrowding and commotion caused the death. Still, the counsel argued that the producers couldn’t be held accountable because they had taken ‘all reasonable steps, including notifying the authorities’.

On December 4, during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, a stampede-like situation after Arjun’s visit left a woman dead and a young boy hospitalised. Arjun was arrested in connection to the case on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. The police also arrested the theatre management and security, holding them responsible for the death. They also alleged that the team did not obtain the required permissions before their visit.