Pushpa 2 The Rule stampede: Producer of Allu Arjun film donates 50 lakh to victim's family

What the producer said

On Monday, producer Naveen Yerneni was seen addressing the press regarding the unfortunate incident. In a new video post shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Pushpa 2 producer was seen handing over the cheque to the victim’s family members.

He expressed his condolences and said, “It's very unfortunate what happened. We've felt bad about it since it happened and we couldn't express our feelings. Revathi's death is a huge loss to her family. Doctors are doing there best to help the boy recover. We want to support the family.”

More details

Meanwhile, tensions reached a new height on Sunday when the actor's Hyderabad residence was vandalised by individuals who claimed to be the OU JAC (Joint Action Committee of Osmania University students). His father, Allu Aravind, spoke to the press and said: “The police have taken in the offenders and filed a case against them. The police are ready to take away anyone else who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage incidents like these.”

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. His visit caused a stampede-like situation resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition. The actor was arrested in the case on December 13 and released on December 14 after the HC granted him interim bail.