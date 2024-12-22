Menu Explore
HT Rewind 2024: How Pushpa 2 The Rule, HanuMan, Kalki 2898 AD brought about a Tollywood renaissance after a dull 2023

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 22, 2024 06:20 AM IST

After a lukewarm 2023, Tollywood delivered and how in 2024 with not one but two ₹1000+ crore grossers in a single year. A year in review. 

After a lukewarm 2023, which saw more misses than hits, Tollywood seems to have redeemed itself in 2024. Not only did the year see a Telugu film becoming the highest-grosser for the year, it also became the first year to have two over 1000 crore grossers release within months of each other. (Also Read: HT Rewind 2024: Teja Sajja says HanuMan kicking off the year in style is the moment he'd been ‘waiting for’ | Exclusive)

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.
Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Looking back at a dismal 2023

2023 began with Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy leaving a mark, but it was nothing compared to the critical acclaim films like Nani-starrer Dasara, Sai Durgha Tej-starrer Virupaksha and Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby had gotten.

And then came Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, ending the year on a high note, collecting over 600 crore and becoming the year’s highest grosser in Telugu. Hindi films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2 still did better in comparison to what the Telugu film industry hoped would be a juggernaut.

Tollywood strikes back and how!

And then rolled around 2024. With Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan kicking off the year by bringing in over 300 crore worldwide – all while being made on a budget of under 40 crore – it felt like hunting season was on for Tollywood. Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh-starrer Saindhav and Nagarjuna-starrer Naa Saami Ranga paled in comparison.

After that, the year just kept delivering hits, even if there were a few disappointments along the way. There was the Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer Tillu Square soon after in March, which made almost as much money as Guntur Kaaram did, despite also being made on a low budget.

Just when people thought the second quarter looked bleak, Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD delivered in June what Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was expected to. Till date, the actor’s fans debate on which film is better, despite the sci-fi bringing in over 1042 crore worldwide, but I digress. And before you knew it, Kalki 2898 AD held the spot for the highest-grosser of the year in all languages and refused to budge despite stiff competition from big-budget releases like Singham Again, The Greatest of All Time or Devara: Part 1.

Tollywood rode on this high the next quarter, with films like Nani-starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nivetha Thomas-starrer 35 and Sima Koduri-starrer Mathu Vadalara keeping movie buffs sated till Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1 was released in September end. Expectations were high on the film which was touted to be the Telugu Game of Thrones (in Kalyanram’s words), and it even made over 421 crore at the box office, becoming the third highest-grosser of the year in Telugu and the seventh highest-grosser in India. But mixed reviews dampened spirits.

After Devara: Part 1, things perked up in the final quarter with Kiran Abbavaram-starrer KA and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Lucky Baskhar also joining the list of this year’s top films at 53 crore and 106 crore.

The Pushpa 2: The Rule phenomenon

Then came along Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule in early December, seemingly essaying the ‘thaggede le’ (I won’t back down) attitude its lead character has. Paid premieres on December 4 brought in good reviews. But, it also saw the unfortunate death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son after a stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

Even as the film continued to break barriers at the box office, bringing in over 1500 crore till date, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi, Telugu and Indian film for the year, coming third only to Dangal ( 2070 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( 1788 crore), the film’s lead was arrested in the fan death case and released on interim bail.

Top 4 Telugu 1000+ grossersFigures
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) 1788 crore
Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) 1500 crore + counting
RRR (2022) 1230 crore
Kalki 2898 AD (2024) 1042 crore

Despite the off-screen troubles, Pushpa 2: The Rule became the second Telugu film to earn over 1000 crore and the fourth after Baahubali 2, RRR ( 1230 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD. According to a BookMyShow report, it is also the most-watched film of the year. With no competition in sight for the film in Telugu till Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer releases in January 2025, it’s safe to say Pushpa 2: The Rule might just hold on to its top spot for a while.

