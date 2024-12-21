Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, or Fighter, this south hit is 2024's most-watched Indian film, sold 31 lakh tickets in a day

As 2024 draws to a close, online ticketing platform, BookMyShow has released its year-end report on the biggest entertainment trends from the year. Using data from the platform, the report highlights the biggest winners and most popular films and live events from the year. The most watched Indian film of 2024 has done a business of over ₹ 1500 crore worldwide.

The most-watched Indian film of 2024

Unsurprisingly, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the most-watched movie of the year 2024 with 10.8 lakh solo viewers, according to the year-end report by BookMyShow. The film has scripted history by becoming only the third Indian title ever to cross ₹1500 crore at the box office. BookMyShow's report puts it at the top of the most-watched Indian films' list, ahead of other popular titles of the year, such as Stree 2, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan, Amaran, The Greatest of All Time, Devara Part 1, and Manjummel Boys.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to 2021’s blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, has been directed by Sukumar and sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles from the first film. The follow-up, which arrived in cinemas on December 5, was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

Pushpa 2 broke the record for the highest-opening by an Indian film ever, selling 31 lakh tickets for day one in just advance bookings, according to Sacnilk.

Other big entertainment trends of 2024

According to the report, which analysed data between January 1 to December 5, November 1 was a blockbuster day on BookMyShow as the company sold a record-breaking 2.3 million tickets in just 24 hours.

Taking note of the trend of old movies re-releasing in theatres, the report said films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Tumbbad, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu turned “theatres into time machines for fans revisiting beloved classics”.

Hollywood films, especially franchise titles like Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, set screens ablaze with high-octane excitement, it added.

Small-budget films like Aavesham, Laapaata Ladies, and Merry Christmas proved that authentic narratives resonate deeply, regardless of scale, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)