Is Pushpa 2: The Rule all set for OTT release? Allu Arjun-starrer's team shares a new update

ByAnanya Das
Dec 21, 2024 08:01 AM IST

The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule has shared the time after which the film will get its OTT release. It relased in theatres earlier this month.

Amid rumours surrounding the OTT release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film's team has now issued a clarification on the matter. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Mythri Movie Makers shared an update. (Also Read | Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 16: Allu Arjun film glides past 1000 crore mark as it enters 3rd week)

Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Will you be able to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule on OTT soon?

The production house tweeted, "There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season (red heart emoji). It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide (fire emoji)."

How fans have reacted

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Pushpa2TheRule deserves the big screen experience. Let’s keep the wildfire alive." A comment read, "It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! Brilliant Decision." A person wrote, "Good. Give a good gap between OTT release."

An Instagram user commented, "Wow..this is a good idea. Arjun Reddy was supposed to do this. But #Pushpa2 is doing this." "CHRISTMAS FEAST LOADING. .The new version of Pushpa 2 will feature an additional 18 minutes of footage and is set to be released on December 25," read a tweet.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film released on December 5 with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. It has emerged one of the biggest hits of 2024. Pushpa 2 has joined movies such as Aamir Khan's Dangal, Prabhas Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan in the coveted 1,000 crore club.

Directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. So far, the film has earned 1004.35 crore nett in India.

