Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 16: Allu Arjun film glides past 1000 crore mark as it enters 3rd week

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 16: It's official! Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues upward even after its second week. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the ₹1000 crore net mark in India. Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 16: Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

The website reports that the film collected around ₹12.11 crore on its third Friday, bringing the total collection to ₹1002.71 crore net approximately. The film collected ₹725.8 crore net in its first week and ₹264.8 crore net in its second week. Despite the 63.52% decrease in numbers between both weeks, the numbers are still impressive. Pushpa 2: The Rule seems to be doing particularly well in Hindi, bringing in ₹632.50 crore net in 15 days of its release. The film also made more than ₹1500 crore worldwide within 14 days of its release. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the only film in India that stands to be beaten.

Day 0 + 1 ₹ 10.65 crore + ₹ 164.25 crore net Week 1 ₹ 725.8 crore net Week 2 ₹ 264.8 crore net Day 16 ₹ 1002.71 crore net (approx)

Pushpa 2: The Rule’s OTT release

It was announced even before the film hit screens that Netflix had acquired the digital rights to the film. While recently there were rumours that the film will be released on OTT in January, the film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, put those rumours to rest. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, “There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide.”

Allu Arjun’s arrest

Arjun was arrested on December 13 and let out on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him 4-week interim bail. The actor was arrested in connection to a fan death at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where he attended the film’s premiere. His visit caused a stampede-like situation resulting in a death and the hospitalisation of a young boy in critical condition.