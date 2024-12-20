Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule surpasses Stree 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2 to become biggest Hindi net grosser in just 15 days

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule has been dominating the box office since it has released. The film has broken several records and has now surpassed Stree 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, and KGF Chapter 2 to become the highest-net grossing film ever at the Hindi box office. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule becomes the biggest Hindi nett of all time.(Twitter)

(Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film continues to make waves)

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule becomes the biggest Hindi grosser

According to Sacnilk, in just a span of 15 days, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 The Rule has earned ₹621 crore at the Hindi box office. The film has surpassed the lifetime Hindi collection of Baahubali 2 The Conclusion ( ₹510 crore), KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹435.33 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹597.99 crore), Jawan ( ₹582.31 crore), Pathaan ( ₹524.24 crore) and Animal ( ₹502.98 crore) to become the highest Hindi net grosser of all time in just 15 days.

The box office collection of Pushpa 2 The Rule for the second week stands at ₹264.8 crore with ₹53.4 crore from Telugu language, ₹196.5 crore from Hindi, ₹11.5 crore from Tamil, ₹1.83 crore from Kanada and ₹1.57 crore from Malayalam. It's clearly evident that the craze for Allu Arjun's film is unbeatable at the Hindi box office. The film is now eyeing to surpass Baahubali 2 The Conclusion's worldwide collection to secure second place on the list of India's highest-grossing films ever. The first place is still occupied by Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2000 crore worldwide).

About Pushpa 2 The Rule

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa The Rise, for which, Allu Arjun won his first-ever National Award for Best Actor, becoming the first Telugu actor to achieve this feat. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj in the sequel along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film opened to a massive response from the audience and continues to rule at the box office.