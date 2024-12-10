Stree 2 to Heeramandi, here are the most-searched movies and shows on Google in 2024

Google’s Year in Search report out

On Tuesday, Google’s annual Year in Search report was released, which reflected what people in India searched in 2024. From blockbuster movies to historical dramas to independent music, India's search for entertainment reflected a diversity of interests, be it in terms of genres, languages, or the kind of music that people embraced.

When it comes to films, the thrills and shrills of Stree 2 won the search game on Google as well. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s box office winner Stree 2 took the #1 spot in movie-related searches, followed by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD.

The movie list reflected diverse interests.

The list also showed that users were interested in societal issues as well with 12th Fail taking the third spot and India’s official entry to the Oscar Laapataa Ladies taking the fourth spot.

Hanu-man was on the 5th spot, while Maharaja was on 6th and Manjummel Boys on the 7th spot. Showing dominance of Southern cinema, Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Times emerged 8th in the list, followed by Salaar and Aavesham.

Top trending searches for shows

In shows, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut show Heeramandi won the search game. The historical show, featuring names such as Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, emerged as the first in the list, followed by Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur, and Last of Us.

The list of most searched shows on Google.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 was 4th in the list, while slice-of-life drama Panchayat was 5th. Kota Factory also featured in the list in the 8th spot. International entertainment also made its mark, with The Last of Us and K-dramas like Queen of Tears and Marry my Husband capturing the users attention.

Musical notes

This year, the top trending searches in the music category showed the rise of independent music in India. Akshath’s Nadaaniyan was the most searched song in 2024, followed by Anuv Jain’s Husn. Illuminati song was 3rd in the list, with Katchi Sera taking the 4th position.

Independent music dominated the search list.

The list also reflected that nostalgia ranked high, as songs like Ye Tune Kya Kiya (5th) and Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam (8th) also featured in the list. From Bollywood, Aaj Ki Raat took the 6th position.