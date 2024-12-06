Aamir Khan defends Laapataa Ladies over allegations of presenting ‘backward mentality of India’ as it heads for Oscars

Aamir Khan backed Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is India's official entry to Oscars 2025 in the Best International Feature category. While promoting his film, the superstar answered if why films based in rural India are more popular among Academy voters and if Laapataa Ladies is furthering a regressive view of the country. (Also Read: Alfonso Cuaron joins Aamir Khan in Oscar campaign for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies) Aamir Khan defends Laapataa Ladies.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, when Aamir said, "Not all the films we make are set in villages. A lot of our films are accepted all over the world. I don’t think audiences all over the world have any major misconceptions about how India is any more. Maybe at one time this was true, that they felt India was a land of snake charmers and elephants… But that’s a thing of the past now. I don’t think people have misconceptions about what India is like anymore, not to that extent, certainly.”

When asked if the film will connect well with the international audience, Aamir said, "We should give them (the international audience) more credit, they’ve seen films from all over the world."

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, renamed as Lost Ladies, tells the story of two young newlywed brides exchanged during a train ride to their in-laws. Helmed by Kiran Rao, the film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The film though failed to perform well at the box office, later found its audience on OTT. The film's team, which began their Academy Awards campaign, has now received a huge boost with the support of director Alfonso Cuaron, reported Variety.

The director will be present to host a screening of the film on December 5 in London.