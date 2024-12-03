Alfonso Cuaron joins Aamir Khan in Oscar campaign for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the Oscars 2025, has been renamed Lost Ladies as it heads to the international stage. The film's team, which began their Academy Awards campaign, has now received a huge boost with the support of director Alfonso Cuaron, reported Variety. The director will be present to host a screening of the film on December 5 in London. (Also read: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao kickstart Laapataa Ladies Oscars campaign with dinner event at Vikas Khanna's NYC restaurant) Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuaron will host a special screening for Lost Ladies.

Alfonso Cuaron to host screening

The report added that Alfonso Cuaron will be hosting the screening for the BAFTA campaign for the film. The team is inclined on promoting the film through in-person screenings, which will also include sessions at BAFTA headquarters, pointed the report. “Whoever has watched the film has really liked it, and it has resonated with people across different cultures… although it’s a satire, it’s resonating with anyone who watches it,” said producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

“India has done a lot for the global film industry, in terms of the number of films it makes, the number of languages we have, how rich in culture we are… I think India has come of age and deserves to win an Oscar,” she added.

Alfonso Cuaron is one of the most acclaimed directors in the world, having made films like Y Tu Mama Tambien, Gravity and Roma. He has won the Oscar for best director twice.

More details

Earlier last month, Aamir kickstarted the Oscar campaign for the acclaimed film. He attended a dinner event at Vikas Khanna's restaurant The Bungalow in New York. As the awards season is approaching the actor is currently in NYC for the Oscars campaign of his production venture, being distributed as ‘Lost Ladies’ in US. He was also joined by his ex-wife and the film's director Kiran Rao.

Laapataa Ladies has been co-produced by his production company Aamir Khan Productions along with Kindling Pictures and Jio Studios. It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

Laapataa Ladies was chosen as India's official entry over All We Imagine As Light, which received universal acclaim after its premiere at Cannes, even winning the Grand Prix. The film also won the Gotham Award for Best International Feature film.