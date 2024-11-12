Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao kickstart Laapataa Ladies Oscars campaign with dinner event at Vikas Khanna's NYC restaurant

Aamir Khan was recently spotted at an Indian restaurant The Bungalow in New York, USA kicking off the Laapataa Ladies campaign for Oscars 2025. The actor was seen interacting with the staff apart from savouring delicacies. He was greeted by chef Vikas Khanna, who owns the restaurant. The video clips of Aamir were shared by the owner of the NYC based Indian restaurantuer, Jimmy Rizvi and the official account of The Bungalow. (Also read: Aamir Khan says he had tips to give to Kiran Rao on ‘how to be a better wife’. Her witty response can't be missed) Aamir Khan recently visited New York's Indian restaurant Bungalow.

In the first clip Aamir can be seen interacting with a young chef named Mysha. Vikas then tells Aamir that she worked really hard on her school day to prepare the dishes. In another video, the actor-producer is seen inside the kitchen as Vikas and Mysha offer him some golgappas (Also popular as pani puri, the Indian street meal is a kind of water pancake which is considered as an appetizer). Vikas also shared Aamir's picture with Mysha on his Instagram stories.

Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 promotions

Aamir's social-drama Laapataa Ladies has been submitted for the 97th Academy Awards 2025 as India's official entry. As the awards ceremony is approaching the actor is currently in NYC for the Oscars campaign of his production venture, being distributed as ‘Lost Ladies’ in US. He was also joined by his ex-wife and the film's director Kiran Rao. In a picture shared online, Aamir and Kiran were seen posing alongside Vikas Khanna at Laapataa Ladies special event in New York. Kiran also shared her picture with Vikas on her Instagram stories.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies has been co-produced by his production company Aamir Khan Productions along with Kindling Pictures and Jio Studios. The movie received wide acclaim at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023. It also won Best Film Critic's Choice at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The movie based on the issue of missing brides at the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh (based on Uttar Pradesh) introduced debutant actors as well. Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav played pivotal roles in the film. Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal and others also essayed crucial characters.