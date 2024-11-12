Aamir Khan says he had tips to give to Kiran Rao on ‘how to be a better wife’. Her witty response can't be missed

Aamir has been working on how to be a better husband

Aamir recalled, talking about Kiran, "She said you don't allow other people to talk. I didn't agree with her, but I wrote it down. I said, 'Hmm'. I wrote them in my notes on my phone. I thought it will be useful. I've been working every day on them, every day I'm working on them."

Aamir reveals Kiran never asked him how to be better wife

When the interviewer said that it's an exercise all husbands should do, Aamir said, "Why husbands? Even wives. Isne mujhe nahi pooncha (She didn't ask me), 'How can I be a better wife?' Aap kabhi puchon toh main batata hun (Whenever you will ask me) list."

Kiran has a response

Kiran smiled and said, “Okay. Luckily now I'm ex-wife so don't need to know.”

About Aamir and Kiran

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot on December 28, 2005. They first met during the shoot of Lagaan, in which he played the lead role, and she was an assistant director. They currently co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986–2002. They share two children--Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

Earlier this year, Kiran told Zoom how she has to correct people when they call her 'Aamir Khan’s wife'. She added that 'everybody sees her as a wife or an ex-wife'. “I am routinely asked, even now at the airport… people go like, ‘You are Aamir Khan’s wife, right?’ They might not even know my name, but the association is directly with Aamir, and I have become accustomed to that. Though now I have to say, 'Ex-wife'.”

About Kiran, Aamir's films

Kiran's last film was Laapataa Ladies which is India's official Oscar entry. It released in theatres on March 1, 2024. The film starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.