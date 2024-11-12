Aamir Khan reveals why he decided to quit films, how Junaid convinced him not to do so: It wasn't out of disappointment…

Aamir on when he wanted to quit films

Aamir said, "Towards the end of Covid-19, I felt, sitting alone and thinking I've spent the bulk of my adult life, starting from the age of 18 when I became an assistant right up to now, all of my bandwidth, my focus has been cinema and films. As a result, it made me realize that perhaps I've not been there enough for my relationships-- my kids, my siblings, my family, whether it was Kiran when I was married to her, whether it was Reena when I was married to her. I felt that I had not been there for these people. This was midway during Laal Singh."

Aamir talks about his emotional moment

"I went through that emotional moment where I felt I've given my whole life to cinema and I've not been there for my family. So at that time, I went, I felt a lot of guilt, I didn't feel good about what I had done, so it was a kind of an emotional reaction of me saying that, and I've done enough films, 35 years I've done films I can now focus on my family and personal relationships...So I called my family and said, 'Listen I'm not going to do films anymore, I want to spend time with you guys'. So that was my reaction. It was not out of any disappointment with cinema or some such thing. It was more of an emotional feeling. And I'm an extreme person."

Aamir opens up on Junaid's advice to him

Aamir also shared how Junaid convinced him not to quit films. He said that Junaid made him understand that he was going from one extreme to another. Junaid added that “somewhere in the middle also there is a space that you can be in. You can do films, and you can be with us”.

Aamir's last film

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks.