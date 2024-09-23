Kiran Rao reacts to Laapataa Ladies getting picked as India's entry for Oscars: ‘Beyond delighted’

Kiran Rao is on cloud nine over her film Laapataa Ladies getting picked as India's official entry for Oscars. The director says the recognition is a nod to the hard work put in by the team and is now looking forward to taking the journey ahead with great enthusiasm. Also read: Laapataa Ladies picked as India's entry for Oscars Laapataa Ladies has been produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Kiran expresses gratitude

In a statement, Kiran shared her excitement about the news, and hopes the film resonates with the global audience too.

“I am deeply honoured and beyond delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India,” she said.

The director added, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour”.

On Monday, the Film Federation of India made the announcement. The light-hearted satire on patriarchy was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light.

Kiran also thanked her former husband and actor Aamir Khan for backing the project and supporting them throughout.

“My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story.​ I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth,” she said.

The director also gave a huge shout out to the audience for loving the film, and appreciating the performances.

“Your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honour. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm,” she concluded.

About the film

Laapataa Ladies is set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan (Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to probe the case. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. The film, which was released in March, features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead roles alongside Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.