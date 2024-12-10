From Stree 2 to Laapataa Ladies: Google reveals the Top 10 movies India was searching for in 2024

2024 has been a year of diverse cinematic experiences in India, as reflected in Google’s Year in Search report. From supernatural thrillers to heartwarming dramas, the variety of films that caught the nation’s attention shows the eclectic tastes of Indian moviegoers. Here’s a rundown of the Top 10 movies India searched for in 2024: Top 10 movies India was searching for in 2024

Stree 2: A supernatural comedy

This horror-comedy sequel to Stree (2018) brings back the quirky yet thrilling tale of the town of Chanderi, haunted once again by a headless entity. Women start mysteriously disappearing, and it’s up to Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends to save the day. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film also sees a cameo by Varun Dhawan.

Kalki 2898 AD: A sci-fi epic

Inspired by Hindu mythology, Kalki 2898 AD is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a group embarks on a mission to protect an unborn God named Kalki. With its star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, the film has captivated audiences with its grand visuals and intense storyline.

12th Fail: An inspiring journey

Based on a real-life story, 12th Fail chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcomes extreme poverty to join the Indian Police Service after cracking the tough UPSC exams. Vikrant Massey portrays Sharma’s struggle against the odds, with a supporting cast featuring Medha Shankar and Priyanshu Chatterjee. It’s a motivational drama that resonated deeply with many viewers.

Laapataa Ladies: India's Oscar entry

India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, Laapataa Ladies is a social dramedy about two brides who are accidentally swapped during a train journey, and follows their individual quests to go back home. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film stars Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta as the leads, delivering a narrative that explores identity, relationships, and love.

Hanu-Man: A superhero’s quest

Hanu-Man introduces a unique Telugu superhero, Hanumanthu, who gains powers from the Hindu god Hanuman to protect his village Anjanadri. With an intriguing story-line and a cast led by Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai, the film is the first in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

Maharaja: An action thriller

Maharaja revolves around a quiet barber in Chennai who embarks on a bizarre mission to retrieve a stolen dustbin, triggering a chain of events involving criminals and the police. Vijay Sethupathi shines in the lead role, supported by an impressive ensemble including Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas.

Manjummel Boys: A thrilling drama

This Malayalam-language film is based on the true story of a rescue mission in the Guna Caves in 2006. A group of friends face perilous challenges as one of them gets trapped in the caves during their vacation in Kodaikanal. Starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, the movie blends suspense with heartfelt emotions.

The Greatest of All Time: Action-packed entertainment

In The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), Vijay plays a former anti-terrorism squad leader who reunites with his team to thwart a terror plot. The film features him in four roles, alongside an ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, and Mohan, offering a roller-coaster of action and drama.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: A dystopian saga

This action-packed thriller, featuring Prabhas as Deva, takes place in the dystopian city of Khansaar. With a gripping plot about coups and betrayal, Salaar (2023) has captivated audiences with its intense performances and grand scale, alongside a stellar cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

Aavesham: A thrilling ride

Aavesham is a Malayalam-language action-comedy featuring Fahadh Faasil as part of a trio of youngsters seeking revenge on a school bully by teaming up with a local gangster. The film offers a mix of humour, action, and suspense, with supporting roles played by Mithun Jai Shankar and Sajin Gopu.

From sci-fi spectacles to real-life dramas, 2024 has been a year of varied tastes in Indian cinema. Which one was your favourite?