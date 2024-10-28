Aaj Ki Raat full version out on YouTube: Tamannaah Bhatia's dance moves set hearts racing all over again

Tamannaah Bhatia's dance sequence in Aaj Ki Raat is considered one of the strongest selling points of the horror-comedy Stree 2. The song, which previously garnered over 500 million views with its promotional version, has now been re-released on YouTube. The full version of Aaj Ki Raat was launched on October 24 on the video-sharing platform. Fans have become obsessed with the track since its re-release in uncut format. (Also read: Aaj Ki Raat: Fans compare Tamannaah Bhatia's dance number from Stree 2 to Nora Fatehi's Kamariya) Tamannaah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 re-released with its full version on YouTube.

Aaj Ki Raat full version gets thumbs up from fans

Tamannaah not only has a dance sequence in Stree 2 but also has extended cameo as her character Shama is also linked to the story. While reacting to the full version of Aaj Ki Raat, a fan commented, “I had been waiting for this extended version, especially the 2 beginning lines from the first day I watched it in the theatres! What a banger (heart and fire emojis).” Another fan wrote, “Madhubanti is a top class singer. Even if you don't see the video you fall in love with song Tamannaah is also extraordinary.” A fan also wrote, “Finally, extended version has been released, record breaking song.”

A user commented, “500M in only 2 months. Record breaker confirmed (fire emojis).” While praising the music video, a comment read, “Wow, this is pure magic! (star emoji) Tamannaah and Rajkummar light up the screen in 'Aaj Ki Raat.' The energy, the music—I'm obsessed! (music and heart emojis).” A user also wrote, “I was counting the thousandths of seconds for the extended version with more details in the video. Truly, the talent and grandeur of the details exceeded my expectations!”

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 supernatural-comedy Stree, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Apar from Rajkummar and Shraddha, Pankaj Tripathi Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana resume their characters in the sequel. Stree 2 is considered the biggest commercial success in Rajkummar and Shraddha's career, as it earned ₹856.98 crore worldwide, reported by Sacnilk