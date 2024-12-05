Vikrant Massey's Mirzapur co-star Divyenndu defends his acting break, Pratik Gandhi says ‘pehle laga film promotion hai’

Vikrant Massey shocked his fans after he announced his retirement from acting on social media. However, he later clarified that he is only taking a temporary hiatus from the industry. Now, his Mirzapur co-star Divyenndu and actor Pratik Gandhi have also reacted to his acting break. (Also Read: Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane thinks retirement announcement is ‘PR activity’) Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi react to Vikrant Massey taking acting break.(Instagram)

Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi react to Vikrant Massey's acting break

In an interview with Fever FM, When Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi were asked whether Vikrant Massey's decision to take a break from acting made them nervous.

Divyenndu replied, "I think he was working a lot. He had a baby boy also. So I think correctly so, he thought that he should give time to his family first.” Pratik Gandhi then added, “At first I thought it might be some promotion for his upcoming film. But then I realised that he had a baby boy and all, so this time is good actually to take break.”

Divyenndu then justified artists taking a break from their work and said, “As artists, we must take time off from our work. There is nothing wrong with it. You can’t keep working every day. You need to take time off, think about life, get inspired and then do something. This is also a phase when you keep doing back-to-back projects. Unless you really need the money in life then it’s a different thing. But if you are comfortable then you must take time off.”

What Vikrant Massey had said

On December 2, Vikrant Massey shared a post on Instagram to announce that he was stepping back from acting after 2025. However, a day later in an interview with News18, Vikrant revealed that he is not retiring from acting and said, "I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post]."

He added, "Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quiting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right.” Amid all this chaos, Vikrant Massey has now resumed work and is currently shooting for his next film in Dehradun. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor.