Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37, leaves fans shocked: 'It's time to recalibrate and go home'

Actor Vikrant Massey is having the best time of his professional life. His latest release, Sabarmati Express, has built a strong momentum at the box office. Before that, he had been praised for his performances in 12th Fail and Sector 36. One would assume that Vikrant would build on that momentum. But the actor has decided to call it quits instead. At 37, Vikrant is retiring from acting. (Also read: Vikrant Massey bags Personality of the Year at IFFI Goa) Vikrant Massey has decided to step back from acting

Vikrant announces retirement

On Monday morning, Vikrant shocked his fans by announcing that he planned to step back from acting after 2025. In a note he shared on Instagram, the actor wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

As per reports, Vikrant is currently working on two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Addressing the upcoming work, the actor wrote, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between." Vikrant ended his note to the audience with 'Forever indebted'.

Fans shocked

The announcement shocked his fans, who expressed disbelief in the comments. One wrote, "Why would you that.. ? There are hardly any actors like you. We need some good cinema." Another added, "Suddenly? Is everything alright? That's so surprising for the fans. We really like your acting and movies." Many fans even asked him to reconsider the decision. "Bro you are at peak...why do you think like this," read one comment. A few even wondered if the announcement was some sort of a publicity stunt for a film or brand endorsement.

Vikrant's acting career

Vikrant began his acting journey on television with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He gained prominence through Balika Vadhu in 2009, leading to a film debut with Lootera in 2013. Vikrant had his first lead role in a film in A Death in the Gunj in 2017 before going on to impress audiences in Ginny Weds Sunny, Haseen Dilruba, Love Hostel, and 12th Fail.