Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to declare The Sabarmati Report, a film about the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, tax-free in the state. MP chief minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement and said he would also go to watch the movie. (Alos Read | The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey's film earns more, but growth lower than 12th Fail's) Vikrant Massey played the role of a journalist in The Sabarmati Report.

Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, among others. The Sabarmati Report revolves around the 2002 Godhra burning train incident, which triggered riots in Gujarat.

"The Sabarmati Report is a very good movie. I will go to watch the movie myself. I also told my ministers, MLAs and MPs to watch this film. We are also going to make it tax-free in the state so that maximum people can watch it," the MP CM told reporters in Bhopal.

He said it (the Godhra incident) was a dark chapter of the past, and the truth will come out through the film. While accusing the opposition of playing "dirty politics" on the Godhra incident for the vote bank, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, saved the honour of the state and the country.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi said a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time while referring to The Sabarmati Report film.

PM Modi made the comments on X, reacting to a user's post praising the movie The Sabarmati Report for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history".

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday said the movie has brought out the truth of the Godhra incident, in which 59 persons were killed.

The facts shown in the movie have proved that the Congress and the opposition had set a narrative to defame Gujarat in the entire world at that time, the BJP leader claimed.

The Congress always distorted history to defame the majority community in the country and mislead the society, Vishvas alleged.

"We, along with the party workers and the public, will watch 'The Sabarmati Report' movie," he said.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.