The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey's film earns more, but growth lower than 12th Fail's

The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 2: Dheeraj Sarna's thriller, starring Vikrant Massey, was the solo Bollywood release this week. As per Sacnilk, the film registered some growth on Saturday, but it pales in comparison to the growth in numbers of Vikrant's breakout hit 12th Fail last year.

The Sabarmati Report box office collection

The Sabarmati Report earned ₹2 crore on Saturday, which indicates growth from Friday, on which the film opened at ₹1.25 crore. That marks the biggest opening for Vikrant as a lead actor. His sleeper hit from last year, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, opened at ₹1.1 crore.

However, it grew exponentially on day 2, when it earned ₹2.51 crore, which is more than the box office earnings of The Sabarmati Report on day 2. While The Sabarmati Report may have opened bigger than 12th Fail, if Saturday earnings are anything to go by, it may not grow from strength to strength as much as 12th Fail did last year. Eventually, 12th Fail earned ₹56.38 crore at the domestic box office during its lifetime.

About The Sabarmati Report

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

The trailer of the film highlights the ideological debate between Hindi speaking and rooted journalists and the West-influenced and superior complex of English reporters, with the events unfolding in the background shaping the politics and reporting of the tragic events. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.

The Hindustan Times review of The Sabarmati Report read, “Decent performances from Vikrant Massey and others help keep this intense film on track despite deviations in the middle.”

Vikrant will be next seen in Zero Se Restart, a film on the making of 12th Fail, which will release in cinemas on December 13.