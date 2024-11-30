Menu Explore
Divyenndu joins Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's film. Check out his first look in new poster

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 30, 2024 02:30 PM IST

Production house Vriddhi Cinemas shared Divyenndu's casting announcement in an Instagram post.

Actor Divyenndu of Mirzapur fame will share screen space with RRR star Ram Charan in filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's upcoming Telugu film, the makers said on Saturday. The film, which marks Ram Charan's 16th project, also stars Janhvi Kapoor. (Also Read | Divyenndu is keen to do a horror film, wants to play a vampire)

Divyenndu will be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's film.
Divyenndu will be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

Production house Vriddhi Cinemas shared Divyenndu's casting announcement in an Instagram post. "Our favourite Munna Bhayya will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor-made for him," the banner said in the post. They referred to the actor's fan-favourite character, Munna, from the Prime Video series Mirzapur.

"Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented and the compelling performer @divyenndu on board. #RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @iamjaggubhai_ @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @venkatasatishkilaru @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial," the caption further read.

Also produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming film also stars Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will score music for the project.

Divyenndu will next be seen in the action thriller film Agni, set to premiere on Prime Video on December 6.

