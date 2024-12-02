Menu Explore
Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane thinks retirement announcement is ‘PR activity’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 02, 2024 05:13 PM IST

Vikrant Massey plans to retire at 37, with his co-star Harshvardhan Rane hoping it’s a temporary decision influenced by filmmakers.

Vikrant Massey shocked everyone after he announced retirement from acting earlier today. However, the announcement came just before the release of his film, Zero Se Restart, and has raised speculation. Now, his Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane has also wondered if it is 'PR activity'. (Also read: Vikrant Massey going the Imran Khan way? 7 actors who quit at peak of their careers and never came back)

Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starred in Haseen Dilruba.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harshvardhan Rane reacted to Vikrant Massey's decision to retire from films at the age of 37 and said, "He is a man with a clear and centered thought process. I respect his work ethic and look up to his acting process on Haseen Dillruba’s shoot. Hope he gets back to making films like Aamir Khan sir also did after making a similar announcement. These are great artists, and our country needs their presence in our cinema. I’m praying this is just some PR activity forced on him by some filmmaker.”

For the unversed, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starred together in Netflix film Haseen Dillruba which also starred Taapsee Pannu in lead role. While the first part of the film was loved by the audience, the sequel, which also starred Jimmy Shergill, received mixed reviews.

Vikrant Massey's retirement announcement

Earlier today, Vikrant Massey took to Instagram and announced his decision to retire from films. His note read, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted!”

What's next for Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane?

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's documentary film Zero Se Restart. He is also working on two other films including Amit Joshi's Yaar Jigri also starring Sunny Singh and Santosh Singh's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. Harshvardhan Rane, on the other hand, will be seen in Sanam Teri Kasam 2.

