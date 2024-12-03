Vikrant Massey calls it ‘a day to remember for the rest of my life’, but not for his retirement announcement

Vikrant Massey had quite a day on December 2. In the wee hours of Monday morning, the 37-year-old actor announced retirement from acting on his social media, much to the shock of his fans. In the evening, he called it “a day to remember for the rest of my life,” but not for hanging up his boots. (Also Read: Vikrant Massey avoids questions about early retirement from films at The Sabarmati Report Parliament screening) Vikrant Massey calls it 'a day he will remember for the rest of my life'

Special screening

A screening of his latest film The Sabarmati Report was held at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi. It was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and other MPs. The cast of the film joined them as well. The screening was also attended by Bollywood celebrities, including veteran actor Jeetendra, who is the father of Ekta Kapoor, co-producer of the film.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, “I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister.”

Vikrant also shared pictures from the screening on his Instagram account, and wrote, “A day to remember for the rest of my life (namaste and red heart emojis). Eternally grateful to the Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for sparing the time to watch our movie (namaste and red heart emojis). Your words of appreciation shall never be forgotten.”

About The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The film has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi publicly praising it for revealing the truth.

In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, also features Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.

– With inputs from agencies