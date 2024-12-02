Vikrant Massey avoids questions about early retirement from films at The Sabarmati Report Parliament screening

On Monday, Vikrant Massey shocked his fans when he announced that he would quit films after 2025. Later in the day, he attended the screening of The Sabarmati Report at the Parliament, and while he was happy to talk about his latest film, he avoided questions about his retirement. (Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report; has this to say) Vikrant Massey was most recently seen in The Sabarmati Report. (PTI)

Vikrant Massey avoids questions about retirement

Vikrant attended the screening of his latest film, The Sabarmati Report, at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament on Monday evening. This was his first public appearance after he announced quitting films. While he was more than fine to talk about watching the film with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MPs, he avoided questions about him quitting films. When reporters asked him about his Instagram post, he simply walked away without addressing it, with his co-star Raashii Khanna taking over to talk about the film.

On watching the film with the PM

Vikrant spoke to ANI and the reporters present there, calling watching the film with the PM ‘the highest point of his career’. He said, “I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister.” Raashii also expressed happiness at watching the film in the Parliament.

Vikrant to quit films

Vikrant, who has delivered critically acclaimed films like 12th Fail, Sector 36 and others, announced his retirement. His post read, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and everyone of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home, as a husband, father, a son and also as an actor.”

He added, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between.” His Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane thinks the announcement is a PR move to promote his next film, Zero Se Restart.