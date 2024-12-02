Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report; has this to say

PM Narendra Modi watched The Sabarmati Report on Monday. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of the Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra-starrer. He also posted pictures of the screening, where he was joined by NDA MPs. (Also Read: Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane thinks retirement announcement is ‘PR activity’) Narendra Modi watched The Sabarmati Report and had this to say about Vikrant Massey's film.

‘I commend the makers’

PM Modi posted pictures of him watching The Sabarmati Report with the NDA MPs; he also lauded the filmmakers for their efforts. He wrote, “Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort.”

Vikrant, who played the lead protagonist, told ANI it was a different experience watching the movie with Modi that cannot be expressed in words. He expressed his delight and appealed to the people to watch the film. This experience was the highest point in his career, he added.

The film’s team joined PM Modi and other politicians at the screening. Vikrant urged the audience to watch the film in theatres.

About The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under Balaji Motion Pictures, Vikir Films, and Zee Studios.

It was released in theatres on November 15 and has since grossed ₹35.56 crore at the box office. The film has also been declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha.

Vikrant Massey announces retirement

PM Modi watched the film on the day the film’s lead actor Vikrant announced his retirement from films. He posted a note on Instagram that read, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”