Vikrant Massey quits acting: Here's how much his last film The Sabarmati Report earned at box office

Vikrant Massey shocked fans in the wee hours on Monday morning when he announced retirement from acting at the age of 37. A few internet users attributed the underwhelming performance of his latest film, Dheeraj Sarna's crime thriller The Sabarmati Report, to his decision to take a step back. Vikrant Massey last starred in The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report box office collection

The Sabarmati Report, based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, is still running in cinemas. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹28.25 crore at the domestic box office, in its 17-day run so far. It also turned out to be the biggest opening of Vikrant's solo lead career when it released in cinemas last month. However, it soon drew comparisons to Vikrant's breakout hit from last year, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, since it didn't see daily increase in numbers at the same rate as that one.

12th Fail turned out to be a sleeper hit when it earned ₹56.38 crore at the Indian box office. Based on the real life underdog story of a UPSC aspirant, it was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films. Even upon its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar several weeks after its theatrical release, 12th Fail continued to draw audiences to cinemas. It ran across theatres in India for 14 weeks last year. Vikrant had another release between 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report – Aditya Nimbalkar's crime thriller Section 36, but it released directly on Netflix India.

Vikrant announces retirement

Vikrant took to his Instagram handle on Monday morning and shared a note that stated, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support (namaste emoji). But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

“So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between (red heart emoji). Forever indebted (red heart emoji),” the note read. Vikrant will be next seen in Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.