Mumbai, Female artists have made huge strides whether it is at the Cannes Film Festival or the box office success of films such as "Crew" and "Aranmanai 4" and it's high time it reflects in their paychecks, says actor Raashii Khanna. Raashii Khanna bats for 'better paychecks' for female artistes: There is a huge gap

At the 77th edition of the prestigious film gala, Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" bagged the Grand Prix, the second highest honour at Cannes after the top prize Palme d'Or, while Anasuya Sengupta of "The Shameless" won the best actress award in the Un Certain Regard segment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Khanna, whose Tamil film "Aranmanai 4" has done well at the box office, said the success of female stars led movies such as "Crew" and "Article 370", is a validation for all the female artistes of the country.

"Art and cinema should be beyond gender. It's high time we treat it like that. Films like 'Article 370' or 'Crew' and our film have only proven that women are as far ahead as men are.

"Even this conversation shouldn't exist in times where everybody should be treated equally. The art is judged by the way it is made, not by who is in it. We should also get better paychecks in films honestly because there is a huge gap. I hope that happens in time. Seeing those women is an amazing feeling," the actor told reporters here at the trailer launch of the Hindi version of "Aranmanai 4", co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

Khanna said there should be no doubt that women artistes can carry a film on their shoulders.

"I am very proud of the achievements of women. I think it is a proud moment for us to bring this film to you and this is what we are taking to the audience. I hope the number goes even higher that really validates our existence in the industry," she added.

“Aranmanai 4”, the fourth installment in the franchise, is directed and written by Sundar C, who also features in the movie.

Produced by actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s Avni Cinemax and A C S Arun Kumar’s Benzz Media, the Tamil film earned over ₹80 crore at the box office since its release on May 3.

Sundar said she has an issue when people describe a woman's achievement as "shattering the glass ceiling".

"I ask why these terms are used only for women because they do not expect women to do well.... I say you give them a platform and the wings to fly high and women can do wonders.

"So what we have seen in Cannes and what we have seen with 'Aranmanai 4'... I think I can say that stop looking at women with a very pre-assumed mindset. Just let them rise. Just give them a free hand. You never ask a man who has achieved something whether he has broken a glass ceiling... Appreciate women. Equality has to start in your mind," she added.

The "Aranmanai" franchise revolves around a large family, who return to an ancestral property to sell it off, only to discover some supernatural elements in the palace.

The movie series started with “Aranmanai”, which was released in 2014, and followed by two sequels — “Aranmanai 2” and “Aranmanai 3” .

“Aranmanai 4” also features Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and K S Ravikumar in pivotal roles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.