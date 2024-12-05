Not Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan or Alia Bhatt, this breakout actor is IMDb's Most Popular Indian Star of 2024

Most Popular Indian Star of 2024 list out

On Thursday, IMDb announced the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024. The list has been determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Triptii, who became a viral sensation with her role in Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, takes the top spot in the list and has emerged as the No. 1 Indian star of 2024. This year, she appeared in three films: Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Triptii has thanked her fans for supporting her in her acting journey. “It is indeed a huge honour to be ranked No. 1 on the list. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with,” she said in a statement, adding, “From working on exciting projects to wrapping up 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it has been a memorable year for me. I'm looking forward to what’s next as I continue to be part of this inspiring industry”.

More about the list

Actor Deepika Padukone, who entered a new phase of her life as a mother this year, secured 2nd spot in the list, followed by Ishaan Khatter.

In terms of work, Deepika also had three major releases this year: Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. She made her Telugu debut in Kalki 2898 AD, adding another milestone to her career. Meanwhile, Ishaan expanded his fan base with his role in his second international TV series, The Perfect Couple, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Eve Hewson.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan takes the fourth spot, with Sobhita Dhulipala taking the 5th and Sharvari securing 6th place. In the list, Aishwarya Rai is on the 7th spot, followed by Alia Bhatt on the 9th and Prabhas taking the 10th position.

“The list showcases the dynamic landscape of Indian entertainment, featuring a mix of established icons and rising talents. Our annual list reflects the global audience's evolving interests, highlighting how legendary stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to captivate fans alongside emerging talents such as Triptii Dimri and Sharvari,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, adding, “This year's list also demonstrates the expanding international appeal of Indian cinema and its stars”.