Ishaan Khatter on topping IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list this week: ‘Surreal and humbling’

Ishaan Khatter topped the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list this week after the release of the Netflix show The Perfect Couple. Reflecting on the show and his latest achievement, the actor spoke of how his ‘dream’ was to be a part of this project and more. (Also Read: Ishaan Khatter shares he lived in an apartment, bought by his brother Shahid Kapoor, for 10 years: It was a small place) Ishaan Khatter plays Shooter Dival in Netflix's The Perfect Couple.

‘Excited for the road ahead’

Thanks to the buzz surrounding his recently released international show, The Perfect Couple and his character, Shooter Dival, Ishaan made it to the top of the list. Talking about the love he has received since its release, Ishaan said in a press note, “I’m honoured and grateful for the overwhelming support from fans and the recognition for The Perfect Couple. It’s always been my dream to be part of a project that connects with audiences across the globe, and so this moment is both surreal and humbling.”

The actor credited the whole team for its success, stating that he was also excited about what would come. He said, “This achievement is not just mine, but a reflection of the talent and dedication of the entire team. I’m excited for the road ahead and to keep pushing boundaries.”

A screen grab of IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list.

Vijay, whose Tamil film The GOAT released recently stands at number two. The cast of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack have also made it to the list. Patralekhaa Paul stands at number five, director Anubhav Sinha holds the 21st position, Vijay Verma is at 22nd, and Arvind Swamy is at 31.

The list Ishaan topped highlights the top trending Indian celebrities weekly and is based on visits to the IMDb website worldwide.

About The Perfect Couple

Directed by Susanne Bier and developed by Jenna Lamia, The Perfect Couple is based on its namesake 2018 book by Elin Hilderbrand. Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning headline the show, which tells the story of how a lavish wedding ends in tragedy when a body washes up on the beach, and everyone at the wedding becomes a suspect.