Katrina Kaif watched Ishaan Khatter and Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple. Here's what she said about his performance

Ishaan shares his new pics

In the pictures, he posed outdoors, walked inside a building and also lay on a bed. For the camera, he wore a denim shirt and matching pants. Ishaan also opted for black sunglasses, a belt and shoes. Sharing the photos, he simply added up arrow, right arrow, down arrow and left arrow emojis. He geo-tagged the location as Beverly Hills, California.

Katrina, Tesher react to Ishaan's post

Reacting to the post, Katrina wrote, "Your Tooooo good in the show (clapping hands emoji). Ishaan responded with red heart emojis. Canadian popstar Tesher also commented, "Hollywood Banda (guy)." A fan said, "You are not just cute you're dangerously handsome." "Shooter Dival is shooting," commented an Instagram user.

About The Perfect Couple

In The Perfect Couple, Ishaan essays the character of Shooter Dival. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner. The Perfect Couple is set to premiere on Netflix on 5 September.

About Katrina and Ishaan

Katrina and Ishaan featured together in Phone Bhoot (2022), a supernatural comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff.

Katrina's films

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Ishaan will be seen in Netflix India series The Royals.