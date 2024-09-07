 Katrina Kaif watched Ishaan Khatter and Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple. Here's what she said about his performance | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katrina Kaif watched Ishaan Khatter and Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple. Here's what she said about his performance

ByAnanya Das
Sep 07, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Apart from Katrina Kaif, Canadian popstar Tesher praised Ishaan Khatter and called him "Hollywood Banda (guy). See his post here.

Katrina Kaif has heaped praises on her Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter after watching his web series The Perfect Couple. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ishaan Khatter posted a bunch of photos from his recent photoshoot. (Also Read | Step inside Ishaan Khatter’s 3-bedroom Mumbai home that will capture your heart with its cool and calm vibe. See pics)

Katrina Kaif spoke about Ishaan Khatter's The Perfect Couple.
Katrina Kaif spoke about Ishaan Khatter's The Perfect Couple.

Ishaan shares his new pics

In the pictures, he posed outdoors, walked inside a building and also lay on a bed. For the camera, he wore a denim shirt and matching pants. Ishaan also opted for black sunglasses, a belt and shoes. Sharing the photos, he simply added up arrow, right arrow, down arrow and left arrow emojis. He geo-tagged the location as Beverly Hills, California.

Katrina, Tesher react to Ishaan's post

Reacting to the post, Katrina wrote, "Your Tooooo good in the show (clapping hands emoji). Ishaan responded with red heart emojis. Canadian popstar Tesher also commented, "Hollywood Banda (guy)." A fan said, "You are not just cute you're dangerously handsome." "Shooter Dival is shooting," commented an Instagram user.

About The Perfect Couple

In The Perfect Couple, Ishaan essays the character of Shooter Dival. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner. The Perfect Couple is set to premiere on Netflix on 5 September.

About Katrina and Ishaan

Katrina and Ishaan featured together in Phone Bhoot (2022), a supernatural comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff.

Katrina's films

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Ishaan will be seen in Netflix India series The Royals.

Get World Cup ready...
See more
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On