Step inside Ishaan Khatter’s 3-bedroom Mumbai home that will capture your heart with its cool and calm vibe. See pics

Ishaan Khatter's apartment is a masterclass in how far you can push a home to delight the eyes without it feeling overstimulating. The celebrity home is rad without it being too much. The actor opened the doors of his three-bedroom apartment in a new interview with Architectural Digest India and it looks remarkably comfortable and lived-in with warm and welcoming decor that suits its owner perfectly. Read more: Step inside Aparshakti Khurana’s plush Mumbai home with massive shoe closet Ishaan Khatter's Mumbai home offers great views of the city and has a chill yet elegant vibe. (Pics courtesy: Instagram/ Architectural Digest India)

Laid-back aesthetic

The Essajees Atelier-designed home along the Bandra sea face comes with earthy tones, vintage posters and lots of cosy nooks. While some celebrity homes are too lavish, some too ‘basic’, Ishaan's apartment feels just right with its dynamic and eclectic yet elegant vibe.

From mix-and-match furniture in all rooms and a sunlit living room with huge windows to an asymmetric, lake-shaped mirror in the foyer and a stunning bathroom with Egyptian blue tiles, Ishaan's home is all about charm and decadence, but without going overboard.

Check out the photos of Ishaan Khatter's Mumbai home:

Ishaan on his favourite part in the house

Speaking about the wall unit in the home theatre room, the actor said, “It doubles up as a library and holds all my scripts and trophies, so it’s special for sure... I didn’t want the home to be too busy with furniture but it had to have character." Ishaan's home theatre room features a comfy sofa and a media console.

Further speaking about his home, he said, “The living room is exactly the vibe I wanted, the studio-cum-training room is very functional, and the home theatre room is my favourite hangout spot.”

Upcoming work

Ishaan's web series The Perfect Couple was released on Thursday. It also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani, among others. The Netflix series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."