Step inside Tejasswi Prakash's Mumbai home with 'a very basic kitchen, small balcony'

Tejasswi Prakash loves documenting her life on social media, and often shares her travel videos on her YouTube channel. In a new video, the actor who is known for her lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural TV series Naagin, gave a glimpse inside her Mumbai home. As Tejasswi welcomed fans inside her 'very sweet little house', the actor said her home was not fancy like other celebrity homes. Also read: Karan Kundrra says he is ready to marry Tejasswi Prakash on any set in Film City Tejasswi Prakash inside the kitchen of her Mumbai home. (Credit: Brut India)

Tejasswi's home has simple interiors. The actor admitted not much thought has gone into putting the house together, revealing she has lived in the same house for 25 years. The actor will turn 30 in June this year. In the video, she also clarified that unlike popular belief, she was not born in Saudi Arabia, but had lived there as a baby.

In the video shared by Brut India, Tejasswi said as she showed of her living room with a floral wing chair, matching ottoman and a green couch, "This is the house that I have been living in for the last 25 years... there's not a lot of thinking. Not a lot of thinking has gone behind making this house. It is a very basic house. It has got four walls." When asked about the couple of teddy bears kept in the room, the actor said they were gifts from her fans. She then showed a carved wooden wall clock she bought from Switzerland, adding it was the 'smallest one' she could find as the others were massive and 'too expensive'.

Next, Tejasswi walked into her 'very basic kitchen' as she made tea. It had a grey fridge with floral fridge magnets, white countertop, limited grey cabinets and appliances, all in a grey and white colour theme. There was also a red staircase leading up to Tejasswi's 'small little balcony', which was more like a verandah, and quite spacious with lots of potted plants and views of nearby homes and trees.

Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15 in 2022. She met actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She made her Marathi film debut with Mann Kasturi Re (2022).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON