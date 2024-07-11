Seeing Shraddha Kapoor make a reel on my song, I went crazy: Nadaaniyan singer Akshath Acharya

Nadaaniyan has become the new favourite track on social media with people using its audio to celebrate the little things in life. Singer Akshath Acharya is overjoyed with the response and says, “It has only been an upward trajectory. It’s trending on charts everywhere and it’s way bigger than we thought it would be.” Nadaaniyan singer Akshath Acharya on Shraddha Kapoor making a reel on his song

Bollywood actors including Kriti Kharbanda, Ishaan Khatter and Prajakta Koli amongst others have used Acharya’s song on Instagram, and he admits that it has been surreal seeing its starry reach. “By far the biggest moment was when Shraddha Kapoor used it. She used it once and I went crazy, and then when I commented on it, she replied to me saying she liked the song. She then used the song for a second post and then got in a banter with her fans where she was replying in the context of the song. It was completely out of the blue but so exciting,” he shares.

Nadaaniyan has crossed two million reels on Instagram, and the singer admits that it does make a huge difference. “As much as we like to tell ourselves that numbers don’t matter, and we are just doing it for the love of the art, numbers do play a big role in figuring out how you feel about the song as well,” he says, but adds that the momentary success of social media does scare him. “With reels and tik toks, while on one hand you get a platform to reach to so many people, but on the other hand, we are living in the trend culture. A song is on people’s mind for a month or so, then after that, it’s gone just as quickly. The challenge is that even if you make a song that does great numbers, how do you sustain that beyond a point where people are coming for you and not the song which is a trend that they like for the time being. That part will always be terrifying,” he says.

However, Acharya is enjoying the love that is coming not only the song’s way, but towards him as well for his looks. “I wasn’t really expecting it, but I won’t deny it is kind of fun to experience,” he insists, adding that as a young artist while he is aware of the potential of Artificial Intelligence to replace artists, he is still not that scared of it. “Ten years ago, no one could have guessed AI would have reached here today. But music is such a personal thing. You connect to it because you can hear a human on the other side. No matter how much technology evolves, you can never put heart and soul in it,” he ends.