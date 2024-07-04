HT City Showstoppers Shoot| Ishaan Khatter: I’ve never been shy of experimenting with my style but I don’t complicate it

Quirky, fun yet very particular about his work as well as his wardrobe choices — that pretty much sums up the person and performer that Ishaan Khatter is. As the actor shot exclusively with HT City Showstoppers, it was a sheer delight to see him get involved in the entire process from the word go, and turn into a creative director himself before every shot. Actor Ishaan Khatter poses exclusively for HT City Showstoppers

“I don’t like to sleepwalk through anything,” he quips, adding, “When you do a shoot like this, there always has to be a collaborative energy, and that’s the only way that you can move forward smoothly. So, as long as it’s welcome, I’m happy to collaborate. No matter what kind of shoot it is, as long as we’re here to create something, I’ll give you my creative inputs.”

Khatter often posts thirst traps on Instagram by means of his stylish, shirtless and steamy pictures. Ask if he ends up reading all the comments that follow on his posts and Khatter admits he does read up on what fans have to say.

“And it can be quite amusing sometimes. It's lovely when there is a praise of positivity coming through in the comments and there has been a good amount of that, so I'm thankful to fans and followers for that,” says the actor, confessing that he is "just having fun with it. Honestly, I don't take social media way too seriously.”

Talking about his personal style, Khatter says his sense of fashion has been “growing and evolving with time”.

He elaborates, “I’ve kind of found a space for myself and that I’m comfortable with, and I don’t complicate it very much. I’d like to keep it simple. And as far as, shoots and work is concerned, I put a little more thought into it, but if it’s me travelling or just going out for a movie or dinner, I prefer to just be comfortable. So, I stick to the basic rules, wearing things that flatter your frame and colour coding and things like that. I don’t really put much thought into it. I’ll just pick what’s comfortable to wear on the day.”

For someone who made his acting debut with an unconventional film like Beyond The Clouds (2017), the actor adds that he is absolutely open to the idea of trying something new and out-of-the box with his style.

“I’ve never been shy of experimentation, in fact, it’s something I’ve definitely enjoyed over the years. But, from what’s available to me, I have my own aesthetic and rulebook that I play by. I draw inspiration from a lot of the classic kind of looks over the years that one has seen. I don’t mind experimenting with a little more androgynous style,” says the actor, known for film such as Dhadak (2018), Khaali Peeli (2020) and Pippa (2023).

However, Khatter is quick to add that when it comes to formal dressing, he likes opting for a look that’s well put together. “I like not to not be too casual when it comes to formal dressing. I’ve found a comfortable zone that’s cool and slick. So, I like to put together nice ensembles and silhouettes that look good in formals,” he notes.