Fans are shocked as Shraddha Kapoor breaks walnuts from her phone! ‘Woh Stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai’

It seems actor Shraddha Kapoor has found a new and rather interesting way to help her mom in the kitchen, and that is through the use of a phone. At least, that’s what a new video featuring the actor suggests. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor makes relationship with Rahul Mody Instagram official, shares pic of her boyfriend with cute caption) Shraddha Kapoor broke some walnuts to promote a phone.

Cracking from the past

A video of Shraddha has emerged on social media in which the actor is seen endorsing a phone at an event. What’s interesting is that the actor is on stage, cracking multiple walnuts with the phone device.

Shraddha looks amused, cracking walnuts with a phone’s screen but the screen stays intact. There comes a point in the clip where Shraddha is seen exclaiming, “Isse mummy ki help kar sakte hain kitchen mein (We can help our moms in the kitchen with this)”.

Fans finds humour

After the video emerged online, social media users took to the comment section to express their views, and laugh along. “Paper walnut ki agency oppo ke pass hi hai,” said one user, with one writing, “Breaking Rocks??”

“Haan aapki mummy hogi jo din bhar kitchen mein akrot todti hogi (only your mom must break walnuts in kitchen like this)” shared one user. One commented, “The only one believing this walnut breaking s**t.. is only Shraddha Kapoor herself”. “She is not normal human,” said one. Another shared, “Fake akhroot … I can see that”.

On the work front

Shraddha is eagerly anticipating the release of her next major production, Stree 2, which is scheduled to premiere on August 15, 2024. It will bring back Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in the horror comedy universe. The teaser of the film was released with Munjya last week. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 is part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe, which includes films such as Stree, Roohi and Bhediya. The highly awaited sequel will feature the original cast, including Shraddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and a cameo appearance by Varun Dhawan.