Pulkit Samrat makes ‘pehli rasoi’ halwa for Kriti Kharbanda's family, leaves her emotional with ‘simple’ gesture

Pulkit Samrat is giving husband goals! The actor, who tied the knot with Kriti Kharbanda on March 15, 2024, made halwa (pudding) as part of the ‘pehli rasoi’ (first kitchen) tradition post-wedding. On Friday, Kriti took to Instagram to share a bunch of new pictures where Pulkit was seen busy in the kitchen, making halwa for his ‘pehli rasoi.’ (Also read: Kriti Kharbanda tears off Pulkit Samrat's kurta in their wholesome haldi pics) Pulkit Samrat makes halwa for Kriti Kharbanda's family.

Green flag alert!

In the first picture, Pulkit was seen handling the utensils near the gas stove. Another picture had him holding a bowl of halwa in his hands. Kriti wrote a long note in the caption to detail about the entire episode, which began: “Green flag alert! (red heart emoticon) Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, It happened.”

What Kriti wrote

She then wrote how Pulkit said that since Kriti cooked for his family so now its his turn. She wrote, “Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, “halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi (I am making pudding, it is my first day in the kitchen).” I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby (this tradition is for the women). To which his response was, “that’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in Bangalore. Simple!””

Admiring Pulkit's thoughtful gesture, Kriti concluded her caption by saying, “He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. @pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha (You are the fruit of my patience and you are the sweetest)!” She also added the hashtags Best Husband Ever, breaking stereotypes and breaking the norm in the caption.

More details

Recently, Kriti and Pulkit shared the official first pictures of their wedding on their Instagram accounts in a joint post. The couple captioned them as, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!” For the wedding, Pulkit opted for a mint green sherwani, while Kriti looked stunning in a pink lehenga.

