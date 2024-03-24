Kriti Kharbanda tears off Pulkit Samrat's kurta in their wholesome haldi pics

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding pictures are a gift that keeps giving. The latest string of images they shared are from their haldi ceremony. The two can be seen romancing, fooling around, and posing for pictures. (Also Read: More inside pics from Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's wedding reception, with groom dancing to dhol beats) Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared pictures from their haldi ceremony

Haldi pictures

On Sunday, Pulkit and Kriti Kharbanda shared a joint post on Instagram about their haldi ceremony. Pulkit can be seen in a printed yellow kurta and white pyjamas, whereas Kriti flaunts an orange crop top, palazzo pants, and dupatta, matching them with golden earrings. In the first picture, a shirtless Pulkit is seen kissing Kriti on the side of her head as she blushes. They're both covered in the haldi mixture.

In other pictures, friends and family are applying haldi on the couple. Pulkit can also be seen doing bhangra in another still. The highlight of the dump, however, is when Kriti and Pulkit's friends are tearing off his kurta as he looks stunned. In another still, Pulkit is seen in the swimming pool, wearing a yellow garland. Kriti revealed in the caption that Pulkit was thrown into the pool by their friends, whereas she remained unscathed.

They wrote in the caption, “Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi (Our haldi was a little unconventional). Haldi ki ek chutki for Sagan (a pinch of haldi for auspicious reasons) in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for Pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. (red heart emoji) P.S. Big props to the person who held me back while the others threw pulpit into the pool (smile emoji). I’m grateful! (red heart emoji).”

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding reception

The newly married couple shared fresh pictures of their wedding reception that captured the joy and laughter of the duo. From the pictures they posted on Instagram, one photo in which the couple is seen sliding down a slide seems to have caught everyone's attention. Pulkit was seen dressed in a shiny tuxedo, while Kirti looked stunning in an off-shoulder peach gown.

Pulkit recently appeared in the third instalment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show, Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May this year.

