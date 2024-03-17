Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda perform griha pravesh with a bang. Watch

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on Friday. The stunning couple is starting a new chapter of their lives, and they are on cloud nine. As they returned to their Delhi home, their excitement was visible from their griha pravesh visuals, in which they can be seen dancing their hearts out to the tunes of the dhol while entering the house. (Also Read – Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tie knot, share first pics from wedding: ‘Through the low and high, it’s only you’) Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot this week

Griha pravesh with a bang

Their griha pravesh wasn't a usual, quiet sight as both Pulkit and Kriti danced their hearts out to the dhol beats. As they were welcomed by family, friends, and the dhol wallahs playing King's popular romantic track Maan Meri Jaan, Pulkit and Kriti let their hair down and danced like there's no tomorrow. Pulkit even whistled while shaking a leg with his wife.

Donning a traditional attire, they both looked stunning. While Pulkit opted for a kurta and dhoti, Kriti chose to wear a red sari.

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding

A day after exchanging the vows, the couple took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from their D-Day. "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually You!," the couple captioned the post.

For their wedding, Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani. In one of the snaps, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on Pulkit's forehead while he holds her close. A picture also showed Pulkit tying the Mangalsutra around Kriti's neck.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third instalment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for this May.

