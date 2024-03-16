Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tie knot, share first pics from wedding: ‘Through the low and high, it’s only you’

Actor couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat on Saturday posted the first pictures from their wedding. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the newlyweds shared a joint post along with a sweet note. (Also Read | Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda wedding: Check out the menu, from Delhi's chaat to dishes from Kolkata, Rajasthan) Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared photos on Instagram.

Kriti and Pulkit share their wedding photos

The first picture showed Kriti and Pulkit Samrat holding hands and walking as their guests showered them with flower petals. Kriti kissed Pulkit on his forehead as he held her in the next photo. A candid picture showed Pulkit tying something around Kriti's neck. The last picture was clicked from the back as the duo walked amid their family and friends.

Couple pen note

Sharing the picture, they captioned the post, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!" For the wedding, Kriti wore a pink lehenga and traditional jewellery. Pulkit opted for a green sherwani and white shoes.

Kriti and Pulkit's wedding venue

Kriti and Pulkit tied the knot at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on Friday evening. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue. As per a report by Navbharat Times, they specially curated a food menu filled with delicacies from different parts of the country for their guests.

About Kriti and Pulkit's relationship

Kriti and Pulkit dated each other for a couple of years before tying the knot. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira. The speculations around their wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March.

"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit. Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

About Kriti and Pulkit's projects

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. Pulkit recently appeared in the third instalment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

