Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda wedding today: Check out the menu, from Delhi's chaat to dishes from Kolkata, Rajasthan

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on Friday evening. Ahead of their March 15 nuptials, details about the couple's elaborate wedding menu are out. As per a report by Navbharat Times, foodies Pulkit and Kriti have specially curated a food menu filled with delicacies from different parts of the country for their guests. Also read: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's leaked invite Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are going marry on March 15 at a lavish resort in Delhi NCR.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding menu reportedly includes famous chaats of Delhi, along with dishes from Kolkata, Banaras, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

A peek inside their wedding menu

According to Navbharat Times sources, 'royal food of entire India' will be served to the guests at Pulkit-Kriti's wedding, including many special dishes from Kolkata, Banaras, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi. On the special request of the groom, Delhi 6's chaat has also been included in the menu.

Pulkit-Kriti's wedding itinerary

As per the same report, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's mehndi and sangeet functions took place on March 14, while on March 15, Haldi will be held around lunchtime, and the wedding ceremony will be held in the evening. Around 200 guests from both sides will reportedly attend the wedding. Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, B Praak, Mika Singh and other celebs are expected to attend the wedding.

Wedding venue

Pulkit Samrat, who was previously married to Shweta Rohira, has worked with Kriti in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and their families reside in the NCR region. As per news agency ANI, the actors, who have been dating for years, will marry at ITC Grand Bharat, located in Delhi NCR.

Stretching across 12 lakh square metres, the heritage hotel is set amidst the Aravalli Range and is only a short drive from New Delhi. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding hotel features four presidential villas and 100 suites, some with a semi-private pool, a walk-in closet and a terrace. Rooms start at ₹28,000 plus taxes, as per Makemytrip.com.

