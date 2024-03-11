Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat likely to get married in Manesar: Report

Actor-couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, are all set to tie the knot. As per news agency ANI, the couple is likely to exchange vows in Manesar, Haryana. (Also Read | Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's leaked invite suggests a beach wedding in March) Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating for several years now.

Venue of Kriti, Pulkit's wedding

According to the report, their wedding will take place in the forthcoming days at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar. Both Pulkit Samrat and Kriti were born in Delhi, and since their families reside in the NCR region, it could be the reason why the couple opted for this venue. The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation.

When did rumours of their wedding start

It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit. Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda.”

About Kriti and Pulkit's projects

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Pulkit last appeared in the third installment of Fukrey. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Fukrey 3 released on September 28 and received good responses from fans. He also had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick Risky Romeo alongside Sunny Singh. It is scheduled to release in May 2024.

