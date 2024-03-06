Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's leaked invite suggests a beach wedding in March

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are reportedly set to tie the knot this month. As per a report of NDTV, their wedding invite reportedly got leaked on Wednesday, and includes a major hint about their big day in March. (Also Read: Did Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda hint at their marriage in March? Fans think so) Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding invite gets leaked

What's in the leaked invite?

In the wedding invite doing the rounds on social media, a sketch shows Pulkit and Kriti chilling at the beachside. They face the sea as Pulkit strums the guitar. Lounging along with them are their pet dogs – a husky and a beagle. The message on the invite reads, “Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti.”

The leaked invite suggests that theirs is going to be a beach wedding. However, the location or city of their wedding isn't confirmed. Last month, actors Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot in Goa. It may be the case that Pulkit and Kriti may follow suit. The report states that the date of their wedding is March 13.

Pulkit and Kriti's relationship

Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their 2018 romantic comedy Veerey Ki Wedding. Then they started dating and also shared the screen space in Pagalpanti (2019) and Taish (2020). In January, pictures from their roka (engagement) ceremony did the rounds on social media, where Kriti could be seen posing with Pulkit and his family.

Last month on Valentine's Day, Kriti dropped another hint at their imminent wedding when she shared a picture with Pulkit and wrote in the caption, "Let's March together, hand in hand. #happyvalentinesday." To return the favour, Pulkit also shared pictures of the two romancing each other on a cruise. "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. Kriti Kharbanda," he wrote in the caption.

Pulkit, who was last seen in Fukrey 3 in 2023, will next star in the movie Suswagatam Khushmadeed. Kriti, who was last seen in 14 Phere in 2021, will be next spotted in the film Risky Romeo.