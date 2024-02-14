Did Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda hint at their marriage in March? Fans think so

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are rumoured to be tying the knot soon. The two have been dating each other for quite a long time. Recently, a few photos of them with their family members had gone viral on social media and left fans wondering if they had their roka ceremony already. Also read: Pulkit Samrat on marriage plans with Kriti Kharbanda Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda reportedly held their roka ceremony recently.

Kriti Kharbanda's post with Pulkit

Amid this, their Valentine's Day post has sparked a new rumour. It seems Pulkit Samrat and Kriti are already dropping hints about their rumoured wedding. The photo had them candidly laughing and posing together on a yacht.

In the caption, Pulkit wrote, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you. @kriti.kharbanda.” On the other hand, Kriti shared a photo of them in similar outfits and added, “Let's March together, hand in hand (Red Heart emoji).”

Kriti and Pulkit getting married in March?

Reacting to her post, a fan wrote in the comment section, “March together, You guys are getting married in March.” “Omgggg!!! My favourites,” added another one. Someone also asked them, “When you are getting married.”

Pulkit and Kriti's relationship

Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for close to four-five years. They began dating while working on the film Pagalpanti and later confirmed their relationship during the film promotion. They have starred together in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding and Taish.

While the two are yet to comment on rumours of their wedding, Pulkit had once commented on plans to marry Kriti. He told the Times Of India, "Mera toh funda simple hai (My funda is simple), as long as you are living as best friends things are sorted. That way, aapke jhagde aur pyaar friends wale hote hai (Your arguments and love are all friendly). When it comes to marriage, it tends to sometimes change this equation between the two individuals. So, as long as you are best friends, you are sorted, why stress so much?”

Pulkit was last seen in Fukrey 3 and Made in Heaven Season 2 last year. Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in Risky Romeo alongside Sunny Singh.

