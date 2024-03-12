Step inside Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's extravagant wedding venue with breathtaking views, regal decor. See pics

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding will take place this week, as per multiple reports. As per news agency ANI, the actors, who have been dating for years, are expected to marry at ITC Grand Bharat, located in Delhi NCR. Also read: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's leaked invite suggests wedding in March Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will likely mary at ITC Grand Bharat. (Pics: Instagram/ ITC Grand Bharat)

Pulkit and Kriti are reportedly set to have a grand wedding at the beautiful hotel on March 15. Their pre-wedding festivities are expected to kickstart on March 13.

Inside pics from Pulkit and Kriti's wedding hotel

Stretching across 12 lakh square metres, the heritage hotel is set amidst the Aravalli Range and is only a short drive away from New Delhi. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding hotel features four presidential villas, and 100 suites, some of which come with a semi-private pool, a walk-in closet and/or a terrace. Rooms start at ₹28,000 plus taxes, as per Makemytrip.com.

The presidential villas feature a pool and a jacuzzi, and the decor draws inspiration from the Maurya, Chola, Mughal and Maratha dynasties. Sauna and steam cubicles in the master bathroom as well as a personal butler and chef, are some of the other highlights of the villas.

The property, surrounded by lush greenery on all sides, also features multiple fine-dining restaurants and extravagant indoor and outdoor venues for functions.

More about Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's wedding

Pulkit Samrat, who was previously married to Shweta Rohira, has worked with Kriti in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and their families reside in the NCR region. Ahead of their wedding in Delhi-NCR, the actors' Mumbai home was decked up and beautifully lit with fairy lights.

