More inside pics from Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's wedding reception, with groom dancing to dhol beats

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15. The newly wed couple have now unveiled more pictures from their wedding reception. On Saturday, their stylist took to her Instagram account to share more inside pictures where Pulkit can be seen in a dapper look, dancing to dhol beats. (Also read: Inside pics from Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's 'most epic' sangeet) Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda in the new pictures.

Inside pictures from reception

The new pictures also gave fans a closer look at the stunning outfits of both Pulkit and Kriti. Pulkit looked handsome in a white shirt and black waist coat and pants, which was paired with an embroidered coat. Meanwhile, Kriti looked radiant in a white gown with floral motifs, and wavy hair. One of the pictures had Pulkit sitting on top of the dhol and posing for the camera. Another had the two posing for the camera. “@pulkitsamrat for his first dance,” read the caption.

Both Pulkit and Kriti had shared a joint post on Instagram on their wedding reception earlier today. They posed against a lit-up “Mr” and “Mrs” signboard in the venue. Another shot had them on a white slide. They captioned the post, “Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs (red heart emoji).”

More details

Earlier the couple shared adorable pictures from their D-Day. "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually," the couple captioned the post.

Pulkit Samrat was previously married to Shweta Rohira. He has worked with Kriti in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti.

Pulkit was last seen in the third instalment of Fukrey. He also had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show, Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for release this May.

